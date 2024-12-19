Jalen Reeves-Maybin Injury: Has 21-day practice window opened

Reeves-Maybin (neck) was designated to return from injured reserve Thursday and was a limited participant in practice.

Reeves-Maybin had been on IR since early November due to a neck injury. The veteran linebacker is now eligible to be activated and to return to game action, though it's not clear if the Lions will make him available for this Sunday's game against the Bears. Reeves-Maybin had been working in a rotational role prior to his injury, topping out at 47 percent of Detroit's defensive snaps Week 3 against Arizona. He could see more work upon his eventual return, though, given the rash of injuries to the team's linebacker corps.