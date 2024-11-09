Fantasy Football
Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Jalen Reeves-Maybin Injury: Lands on IR with neck injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

The Lions placed Reeves-Maybin (neck) on injured reserve Saturday.

Reeves-Maybin was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans due to a neck injury he picked up in Week 9 against the Packers. However, the injury is severe enough to warrant a multi-week absence, and Reeves-Maybin will be forced to sit for at least the next four regular-season games. The earliest he can return is Week 14 against Green Bay on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin
Detroit Lions
