Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Reeves-Maybin headshot

Jalen Reeves-Maybin Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 3:50pm

Reeves-Maybin (neck) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears.

Reeves-Maybin was designated to return from injured reserve Thursday and practiced in a limited capacity; however, it now appears he still isn't ready for in-game action just yet. The Tennessee product will remain on injured reserve, paving the way for David Long to serve as the Lions' top backup middle linebacker in Week 16.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now