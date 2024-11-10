Jalen Thompson Injury: Inactive for Week 10
Thompson (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Thompson suffered an ankle injury during practice this week and was deemed questionable heading into the weekend. The veteran safety will have two weeks to try to get back on the field, as Arizona is on bye in Week 11. Rookie Dadrion Taylor-Demerson is starting at strong safety in Thompson's place Sunday.
