Jalen Thompson Injury: Limited Thursday
Thompson (ankle) was limited in Thursday's practice.
It's a new injury for the Cardinals' veteran safety, who wasn't listed on the practice report Wednesday. His Friday participating bears watching ahead of the weekend. Thompson has started all nine games for Arizona, logging 56 tackles (36 solo), two pass breakups and one fumble recovery. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Joey Blount are the Cardinals' backup safeties.
