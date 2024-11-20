Jalen Thompson Injury: Still nursing ankle injury

Head coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday that Thompson was in the Cardinals' facility throughout the Week 11 bye rehabbing through his ankle injury, Zach Gerhsman of the team's official site reports.

Thompson was inactive for Week 10 against the Jets due to an ankle injury he suffered in practice. Gannon called Thompson's injury "day-to-day," so even though the sixth-year safety wasn't able to practice Wednesday, there is a chance he could suit up against the Seahawks on Sunday. Thompson will have two more chances to participate in practice this week.