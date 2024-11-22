Jalen Thompson Injury: Won't return in Week 12

Thompson (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Despite head coach Jonathan Gannon labeling Thompson as "day-to-day" Wednesday, the 26-year-old was unable to practice all week, so it's no surprise that he won't suit up in Week 12. With Thompson set to be sidelined for the second consecutive game Sunday, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson is expected to start alongside Budda Baker as part of the Cardinals' top safety duo.