Jalen Thompson News: Agrees to deal with Cowboys

Thompson agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth up to $36 million with Dallas on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Thompson suited up for 15 regular-season appearances with Arizona in 2025, recording 95 tackles (58 solo), including 1.0 sacks, plus six passes defensed and one forced fumble. He's totaled 90-plus tackles in back-to-back seasons and surpassed the 100-tackle mark in both 2021 and 2022. Now with the Cowboys, Thompson enters the offseason as a candidate to compete with Donovan Wilson for the starting strong safety job.