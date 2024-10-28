Jalen Thompson News: Double-digit tackles Sunday

Thompson recorded 11 total tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Dolphins.

The Cardinals' top safety duo of Thompson and Budda Baker combined for a whopping 23 total tackles in Sunday's come-from-behind win. Thompson has proved to be an integral part of Arizona's defense this season, tallying 54 total tackles and two passes defended through the team's first eight contests. He's expected to continue starting alongside Baker as the Cardinals host the Bears in Week 9.