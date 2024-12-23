Fantasy Football
Jalen Thompson headshot

Jalen Thompson News: Double-digit tackles Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Thompson recorded 10 total tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 36-30 overtime loss to the Panthers.

The Washington State product paced Arizona in total tackles during Sunday's overtime loss, his second game of the season with double-digit stops. Thompson has now accumulated 82 total tackles and two passes defended through 13 appearances, and he's expected to continue starting alongside Budda Baker as part of the Cardinals' top safety duo in the Week 17 matchup against the Rams.

Jalen Thompson
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
