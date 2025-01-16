Jalen Thompson News: Falls just shy of 100 tackles

Thompson tallied 98 tackles, three pass defenses and two fumble recoveries in 15 appearances during the 2024 season.

Since recording 100-plus tackles in both 2021 and 2022, Thompson has taken a step back in that department, falling shy of the century mark in stops in back-to-back campaigns. He also didn't pick off a pass in 2024 for the first time since 2020 after accumulating eight interceptions across the previous three seasons. Thompson has one year remaining on his current contract and will continue to form a productive duo with fellow safety Budda Baker in the fall.