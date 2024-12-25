Jalen Tolbert Injury: Listed as limited Wednesday

Tolbert (finger) was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Tolbert hurt his finger late in the first half of this past Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers and was unable to return. The fact he would have logged some activity if the Cowboys had held practice Wednesday generally is a good sign, but he may need to maintain that activity level, at least, to give himself a chance to avoid a designation by week's end.