Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Tolbert headshot

Jalen Tolbert Injury: Listed as limited Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Tolbert (finger) was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Tolbert hurt his finger late in the first half of this past Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers and was unable to return. The fact he would have logged some activity if the Cowboys had held practice Wednesday generally is a good sign, but he may need to maintain that activity level, at least, to give himself a chance to avoid a designation by week's end.

Jalen Tolbert
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now