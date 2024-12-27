Fantasy Football
Jalen Tolbert headshot

Jalen Tolbert Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Tolbert (finger) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at Philadelphia, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The finger injury suffered by Tolbert this past Sunday against the Buccaneers resulted in limited listings on all three Week 17 practice reports for the third-year wide receiver. If he's able to suit up Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET, he'll be helping to fill the void left behind by the Cowboys' top WR CeeDee Lamb, whose lingering shoulder injury shut him down for the season Thursday. Since Cooper Rush took over for Dak Prescott (hamstring) under center Week 10, Tolbert has notched a 12-129-3 line on 26 targets over the last seven games.

Jalen Tolbert
Dallas Cowboys
