Jalen Tolbert News: Four receptions in blowout loss

Tolbert recorded four receptions on five targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 47-9 loss to the Lions.

The Cowboys struggled to get their offense going throughout the game, which hurt Tolbert's stat line. He still managed to finish second on the team in yards thanks to a 26-yard reception midway through the first quarter. Dallas will head into their bye week, but Tolbert should keep his role as a key pass catcher in a Week 8 matchup against the 49ers.