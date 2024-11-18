Jalen Tolbert News: Just two catches in blowout loss

Tolbert finished with two receptions (on five targets) for 21 yards in Monday's 34-10 loss to the Texans.

Tolbert's recent struggles with backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center continued for the second week in a row. The Cowboys' No. 2 option behind CeeDee Lamb (8-93-0) finished with totals even deep-league managers would cringe at over a two-week period. If someone walks through the doors of AT&T Stadium who can resuscitate Dallas' offense sans Dak Prescott (hamstring), then we could recommend Tolbert as a strong play Week 12. Until then, the talented receiver's floor will remain low.