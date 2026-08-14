Jalen Tolbert News: Makes good use of one catch

Tolbert secured one of three targets for 27 yards in the Dolphins' 20-7 preseason loss to the Commanders on Friday.

Tolbert, who currently slots in as the No. 2 receiver on the Dolphins' unofficial depth chart, made his one reception on Miami's second drive of the night after Quinn Ewers had replaced Malik Willis under center. Tolbert showed some promise two seasons ago with the Cowboys when he posted a career-best 49-610-7 line on 79 targets over 17 regular-season games, but a downturn in 2025 led to his availability this offseason. Tolbert should have a good chance of garnering a meaningful role in his new Miami digs this season if he can continue impressing this summer, given the Dolphins' dearth of proven options at the position.