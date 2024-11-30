Jalen Tolbert News: Nabs two catches Thursday

Tolbert recorded two catches on four targets for 41 yards in Thursday's 27-20 Week 13 win against the Giants.

Though he managed only two receptions, Tolbert finished second on the Cowboys in receiving yards thanks mostly to a 36-yard catch in the third quarter. He also logged the most offensive snaps (55, for a 72 percent snap share) among the team's wideouts. That was largely a result of CeeDee Lamb sitting out much of the third quarter and all of the fourth due to a shoulder injury. For the time being, there is optimism that Lamb won't have to miss any games due to the issue, but if the star wideout does end of being sidelined, Tolbert would likely ascend to the role of the Cowboys' No. 1 receiver.