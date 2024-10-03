Jalen Tolbert News: Should benefit from Cooks' absence

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy suggested Wednesday that Tolbert could be in line for an increased role on offense with Brandin Cooks (knee) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, and possibly longer, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. "I love the guys we have here," McCarthy said. "The two Jalens [Tolbert and Jalen Brooks], this is more opportunities for them, [KaVontae] Turpin. Yeah, love our practice squad guys. We'll be in good shape [at receiver]."

Tolbert has already been a regular fixture in three-receiver sets this season, with his snap shares ranging from 67 to 85 percent through four games. While Cooks' absence may not necessarily lead to a dramatic spike in playing time for Tolbert, the 4.8 targets per contest that Cooks had been averaging could be redistributed to Tolbert and others. CeeDee Lamb and tight end Jake Ferguson will likely continue to rank as quarterback Dak Prescott's preferred options in the passing game, but with none of the team's running backs representing major receiving threats, Tolbert could emerge as the clear No. 3 target sans Cooks.