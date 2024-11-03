Jalen Tolbert News: Snags TD in Sunday's loss
Tolbert caught three of six targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Falcons.
While he didn't generate much yardage, Tolbert salvaged his day with a four-yard TD late in the fourth quarter. The pass came from Cooper Rush and not Dak Prescott (hamstring), and with Prescott headed for an MRI on Monday, there's a real chance Rush could get the start in Week 10 against the Eagles. CeeDee Lamb was also nursing a sore shoulder late in Sunday's loss, so the Cowboys' passing game could look very different for that key divisional matchup.
