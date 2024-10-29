Jalen Tolbert News: Three grabs against 49ers

Tolbert caught all three of his targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the 49ers.

Tolbert tied teammate CeeDee Lamb in snaps (55), operating as the Cowboys' clear No. 2 wideout. Sunday marked the sixth time in seven games in which the 25-year-old Tolbert recorded at least three catches. With the Cowboys facing a favorable passing game schedule down the stretch, its possible that the third-year receiver could see his role grow and have a more consistent impact. With that said, veteran Brandin Cooks (knee) is likely nearing a return from injured reserve, which could put a cap on Tolbert's upside. Up next for the Cowboys is a Week 9 matchup against the Saints.