Jalen Tolbert News: Two catches in loss

Tolbert caught two of his five targets for 21 yards in Monday's 34-10 loss to the Texans.

Tolbert continued his streak of underwhelming performances Monday, as the third-year wideout's two catches accounted for his lowest reception total since Week 1. Operating as the Cowboys' No. 2 wide receiver, Tolbert has seen a decline in his production much like the entire Dallas offense throughout the season. With Cooper Rush starting at quarterback, the 25-year-old receiver will likely continue to struggle to make much of an impact for fantasy going forward. Tolbert remains difficult to trust for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Commanders.