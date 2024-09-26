Jalen Tolbert: Three catches in win

Tolbert brought in all three targets for 24 yards in the Cowboys' 20-15 win over the Giants on Thursday night.

Tolbert was a distant third to CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson in the pass-catching hierarchy, but he notably recorded two more receptions and eight more yards than No. 2 receiver Brandin Cooks. Tolbert now has more receptions and receiving yards than Cooks in three straight games, while the former's 17 targets over that span also notably outpace the latter's 12 in the same span. It remains to be seen if there will be any official depth chart swap between the two wideouts, but either way, Tolbert figures to have a modest but reliable role in a Week 5 road matchup against the Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 6.