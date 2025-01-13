Jalen Virgil News: Back to practice squad
Virgil reverted to Buffalo's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Virgil was elevated to the Bills' active roster Saturday but was inactive for Sunday's AFC wild-card game against the Broncos. He appeared in seven regular-season games for Buffalo, mostly playing on special teams. That would likely be his role should he be elevated for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Ravens.
Jalen Virgil
Free Agent
