Jalen Virgil News: Back with practice squad

Virgil reverted to the Bills' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Virgil was elevated to the active roster ahead of Week 8 versus the Seahawks, making his team debut in the team's 31-10 win. The wide receiver failed to produce any stats while playing 11 of the team's 76 offensive snaps and 10 snaps on special teams. Virgil can be elevated two more times before he'd have to be signed to the 53-man roster.