Jalen Virgil headshot

Jalen Virgil News: Back with practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 20, 2025 at 3:02pm

Virgil reverted to the Bills' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Virgil has now been elevated to the Bills' active roster for each of their two playoff games. However, the Appalachian State product didn't play a snap in either contest, likely serving as additional wide receiver depth in case of injuries. He could return to the Bills' active roster for Sunday's AFC Championship Game in Kansas City.

Jalen Virgil
 Free Agent
