Jalen Virgil News: Cut loose by Buffalo

The Bills waived Virgil on Saturday.

Buffalo needed to make room on the active roster with defensive players Dawuane Smoot (wrist) and Baylon Spector (calf) being activated off injured reserve, and Virgil was one of the cuts. The 26-year-old appeared in six games with the Bills this season but didn't see a passing target. Virgil logged 36 snaps on offense and 68 on special teams.