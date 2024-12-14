Fantasy Football
Jalen Virgil

Jalen Virgil News: Cut loose by Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

The Bills waived Virgil on Saturday.

Buffalo needed to make room on the active roster with defensive players Dawuane Smoot (wrist) and Baylon Spector (calf) being activated off injured reserve, and Virgil was one of the cuts. The 26-year-old appeared in six games with the Bills this season but didn't see a passing target. Virgil logged 36 snaps on offense and 68 on special teams.

Jalen Virgil
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
