Jalen Virgil headshot

Jalen Virgil News: Elevated again for divisional round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

The Bills elevated Virgil from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday.

Virgil was also elevated ahead of last Sunday's wild-card win against Denver, though he ended up being inactive for that contest. Buffalo doesn't have any significant injuries among its receiving corps, so if Virgil is active Sunday in the divisional round against Baltimore, he would likely play primarily on special teams.

Jalen Virgil
Buffalo Bills
