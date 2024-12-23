Jalen Virgil News: Returns to practice squad

Virgil reverted to Buffalo's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Virgil played 15 snaps on special teams during the Bills' 24-21 win over the Patriots and he managed to register a tackle while on punt coverage. Virgil has spent two separate stints on the Bills' practice squad this season, but he has reached the three-game maximum for being elevated to the active roster. Thus, the Bills would have to sign Virgil to the 53-man roster in order for him to keep playing in Buffalo.