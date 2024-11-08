Fantasy Football
Jalen Virgil News: Signs to active roster

Updated on November 8, 2024 at 2:13pm

Virgil was signed to the Bills' active roster Friday.

Virgil has been with the Bills' active roster in each of their last two games, failing to record a stat while playing 32 total snaps (14 offensive and 18 on special teams). He's expected to serve as a depth piece in Buffalo's wide receiver room while also contributing on special teams in the Week 10 matchup against the Colts.

