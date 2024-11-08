Jalen Virgil News: Signs to active roster
Virgil was signed to the Bills' active roster Friday.
Virgil has been with the Bills' active roster in each of their last two games, failing to record a stat while playing 32 total snaps (14 offensive and 18 on special teams). He's expected to serve as a depth piece in Buffalo's wide receiver room while also contributing on special teams in the Week 10 matchup against the Colts.
