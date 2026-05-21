Jalin Conyers headshot

Jalin Conyers News: Lands on waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

The Dolphins waived Conyers (leg) on Thursday.

Conyers spent the 2025 season on the Dolphins' injured reserve due to a leg injury. He's healthy now, however, and he'll likely seek a depth role elsewhere. Conyers last played in 2024 when he caught 30 passes for 320 yards and five touchdowns at Texas Tech, adding eight carries for 31 yards and two scores.

Jalin Conyers
 Free Agent
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