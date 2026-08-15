Jalin Hyatt Injury: Not suiting up

Hyatt (ankle/leg) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Hyatt has been set to miss Saturday's game since Thursday. The wide receiver has been dealing with a leg issue, and the 24-year-old recently suffered an ankle injury as well. Hyatt currently has no return timeline, and if he continues to miss key preseason reps he may not make the 53-man roster.