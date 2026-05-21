Jalin Hyatt headshot

Jalin Hyatt Injury: Working on the side

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 5:11pm

Hyatt (lower body) was spotted riding the bike on the sidelines during Thursday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear exactly what Hyatt is dealing with, but Duggan believes he tweaked something while running routes early in practice. If the injury lingers through the offseason program, we should expect more clarity. Hyatt is fighting for a roster spot this offseason, as he was frequently a healthy scratch in 2025 and finished with just five catches for 35 yards over eight games.

Jalin Hyatt
New York Giants
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