Jalin Hyatt News: Could replace Slayton in Germany

Hyatt is expected to serve as the Giants' No. 3 receiver in Sunday's game against the Panthers in Munich after head coach Brian Daboll said that Darius Slayton (concussion) is unlikely to make the trip to Germany, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

After sustaining a concussion in last weekend's loss to the Commanders, Slayton didn't practice in any fashion Wednesday or Thursday. The Giants' traveling party will leave for Germany later Thursday, so assuming Slayton stays behind, Hyatt would be the next man up to join Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson in three-receiver sets. The speedy Hyatt will provide the Giants with a downfield threat, but he could struggle to see enough targets to make for an appealing fantasy option in Week 10, even while he takes aim against a porous Carolina secondary.