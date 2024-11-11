Jalin Hyatt News: Has best game of season in Week 10

Hyatt totaled four catches on four targets for 39 yards in Sunday's overtime loss to Carolina in Germany.

Coming into Sunday, Hyatt had managed just one catch on eight targets for six yards on the campaign. The second-year wideout finally put together some meaningful production against the Panthers, ranking third on the Giants in receiving yards while tying for third in receptions. Nearly half of Hyatt's yardage came on a 19-yard deep catch down the middle in the second quarter, though he also drew a pass-interference penalty in the first period that netted New York 43 yards. It's also worth noting that quarterback Daniel Jones turned to Hyatt three times with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth, and Hyatt caught all three of his targets on that drive to help set up a game-tying Graham Gano field goal. Hyatt's performance could lead to more looks in the passing game following the team's Week 11 bye, but he probably isn't going to reach the 73 percent offensive snap share he logged Sunday if all three of the receivers above him in the pecking order -- Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton (who was sidelined against Carolina due to a concussion) and Wan'Dale Robinson -- are healthy.