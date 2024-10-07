Jalin Hyatt News: Logs 48 snaps without target

Hyatt did not receive a passing target or carry in Sunday's 29-20 Week 5 win over Seattle.

With Malik Nabers (concussion) unable to suit up for the contest, it was expected that Hyatt would get more of an opportunity to produce after topping out at just 15 offensive snaps over his first four games. That opportunity did come to pass -- Hyatt was on the field for 48 of New York's 72 offensive snaps -- but production did not follow, as he failed to receive a target for the second time this season. Hyatt was selected in the third round of the 2023 Draft to help boost what was then an unexciting receiving corps, but he caught just 23 passes on 40 targets over 17 regular-season games as a rookie and now appears to be almost completely an afterthought in the Giants' passing game. Given his performance Sunday, there's little reason for fantasy managers to consider starting him Week 6 against Cincinnati even if Nabers is held out again.