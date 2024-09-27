Jalin Hyatt News: One target in Week 4

Hyatt failed to catch his only target in Thursday's 20-15 loss to the Cowboys.

Hyatt remained a non-factor for the Giants in Week 4, playing just 13 of the team's 69 offensive snaps. The wide receiver's lack of production against Dallas is rather disheartening knowing that Daniel Jones attempted 40 passes in the contest. Hyatt appears to be an afterthought in New York's offense early in 2024, buried beneath Malik Nabers (concussion), Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton at wide receiver.