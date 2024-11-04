Jalin Hyatt News: Shut out in passing game again

Hyatt did not receiving a target in Sunday's Week 9 loss to the Commanders.

Hyatt functioned as New York's No. 4 wideout in the contest, but that resulted in just four offensive snaps -- well behind Malik Nabers (62 offensive snaps), Darius Slayton (60) and Wan'Dale Robinson (47). In fact, three Giants tight ends logged more snaps on offense than Hyatt (Theo Johnson with 55, Chris Manhertz with 16 and Daniel Bellinger with 14). Hyatt has just one catch on the campaign and has drawn one or zero targets in seven of the eight games in which he has played. However, he could see a considerable uptick in opportunity Week 10 against Carolina if Darius Slayton, who is currently in the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, is unable to suit up.