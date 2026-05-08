Jalon Daniels News: Heads to Tampa

Daniels signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent Friday.

A six-year player at Kansas, Daniels finished the 2025 seasons by completing 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,531 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 404 yards (3.5 YPC) and four touchdowns on the ground. He has decent mobility with a 4.65 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, but he needs to tidy up his passing game to have a shot in the NFL. Daniels will battle against Connor Bazelak for the No. 3 QB job behind Baker Mayfield and Jake Browning.