Jalon Kilgore News: Bound for Buffalo

The Bills selected Kilgore in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 167th overall.

Kilgore was a key piece of South Carolina's secondary in all three years of his college career. He was named to the All-SEC Second-Team in 2025, when he logged 54 total tackles and 10 pass defenses (two interceptions) across 11 games. Kilgore lacked some consistency and control on defense, but his size, athleticism and ball-hawking ability makes him a high-risk, high-reward selection on Day 3 of the draft, and he could earn a steady role for himself in the Bills' secondary with strong performances in offseason programs and training camp. Kilgore's main competition for defensive snaps will come from Dee Alford and Damar Hamlin, with veteran C.J. Gardner-Johnson slated to be the Bills' primary option at the nickel corner.