Jalon Walker Injury: No go for Pro Day

Walker (quadriceps) will not participate in Georgia's Pro Day on March 12, Jordan Reid of ESPN.com reports.

Walker is dealing with a quadriceps strain that he suffered during training, so he won't be able to give it at the Bulldogs' Pro Day. Instead, the linebacker will have a private workout for NFL teams on April 17. Walker is coming off of an impressive junior year at Georgia in which he compiled 61 total tackles, including 6.0 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed over 13 games.