Jalyn Armour-Davis Injury: Makes seven appearances in 2024

Armour-Davis (hamstring) recorded eight tackles (six solo) and one pass defensed across seven regular-season appearances with the Ravens in 2024. He concluded the year on IR.

Armour-Davis had a chance of returning for the Super Bowl had Baltimore advanced that far in the playoffs, but he now instead will turn his full attention toward getting healthy for the 2025 campaign. The 2022 fourth-round pick figures to contribute primarily on special teams again as he heads into the final year of his rookie deal with the Ravens.