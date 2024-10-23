Jalyn Armour-Davis Injury: Practice window opens Wednesday

The Ravens designated Armour-Davis (hamstring) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Armour-Davis was placed on injured reserve after injuring his hamstring in Week 4 against the Bills. He was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice session, and he'll likely have to upgrade to a full participant over the next two days if he wants to be activated off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns.