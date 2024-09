Armour-Davis (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Armour-Davis sustained a hamstring injury during the Ravens' Week 3 win over the Cowboys, and he had already been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Bills before moving to IR on Saturday. With the third-year corner set to miss at least Baltimore's next four games, expect T.J. Tampa to see increased work in the Ravens' secondary.