Jalyn Armour-Davis Injury: Shifts to IR

Armour-Davis (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Armour-Davis was placed on IR for the second time this season Friday, forcing him to miss the Ravens' next four games. The third-year pro from Alabama recorded eight total tackles and one pass defended across seven appearances this season, logging 218 total snaps (87 defensive and 131 on special teams). Armour-Davis would be eligible to return for the Super Bowl if the Ravens advance that far in the playoffs. Otherwise, Tre'Davious White and T.J. Tampa are likely to see increased work with Baltimore's first-team defense.