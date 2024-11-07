Jalyn Armour-Davis Injury: Will miss another contest
Armour-Davis (knee) is inactive for Thursday's Week 10 clash with Cincinnati.
Armour-Davis logged four weeks on IR earlier in the season due to a hamstring issue, and he's now dealing with a knee injury that will cause him to spend a second straight week on the sideline. He did manage a trio of limited practices this week, and with the Ravens on bye during Week 11, Armour-Davis could be ready to suit up by the time Baltimore plays its next game (Sunday, Nov. 17 against the Steelers).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now