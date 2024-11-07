Jalyn Armour-Davis Injury: Will miss another contest

Armour-Davis (knee) is inactive for Thursday's Week 10 clash with Cincinnati.

Armour-Davis logged four weeks on IR earlier in the season due to a hamstring issue, and he's now dealing with a knee injury that will cause him to spend a second straight week on the sideline. He did manage a trio of limited practices this week, and with the Ravens on bye during Week 11, Armour-Davis could be ready to suit up by the time Baltimore plays its next game (Sunday, Nov. 17 against the Steelers).