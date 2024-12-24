Fantasy Football
Jalyn Armour-Davis headshot

Jalyn Armour-Davis Injury: Won't play Christmas Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 24, 2024 at 1:15pm

Armour-Davis (hamstring) did not practice Tuesday and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Houston.

Armour-Davis will miss a third straight game due to a lingering hamstring injury, and his next opportunity to play will be Week 18 against the Browns. Tre'Davious White (shoulder) is questionable to play Wednesday, and if he joins Armour-Davis on the Ravens' inactives list, T.J. Tampa would step in as the backup outside corner behind starters Brandon Stephens and Nate Wiggins.

Jalyn Armour-Davis
Baltimore Ravens
