Jalyn Armour-Davis Injury: Won't play Christmas Day

Armour-Davis (hamstring) did not practice Tuesday and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Houston.

Armour-Davis will miss a third straight game due to a lingering hamstring injury, and his next opportunity to play will be Week 18 against the Browns. Tre'Davious White (shoulder) is questionable to play Wednesday, and if he joins Armour-Davis on the Ravens' inactives list, T.J. Tampa would step in as the backup outside corner behind starters Brandon Stephens and Nate Wiggins.