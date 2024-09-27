Jalyn Armour-Davis Injury: Won't play vs. Buffalo

Armour-Davis (hamstring) was unable to practice Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Armour-Davis suffered a hamstring injury during the Ravens' Week 3 win over the Cowboys, which was severe enough to keep him out of practice all week. His next chance at suiting up will be Week 5 against the Bengals on Oct. 6. T.J. Tampa will step into a rotational role at corner with rookie first-round pick Nate Wiggins for Sunday's contest.