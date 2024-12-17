Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalyn Armour-Davis headshot

Jalyn Armour-Davis Injury: Working through hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Armour-Davis (hamstring) was listed as a DNP on Tuesday's estimated practice report.

Armour-Davis didn't play in the Ravens' 35-14 win over the Giants this past Sunday despite being active for the game. However, he may have been sidelined due to a hamstring issue, which prevented him from participating in Tuesday's walkthrough. Armour-Davis will have two more chances to return to practice this week ahead of Saturday's game against the Steelers.

Jalyn Armour-Davis
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now