Jalyn Armour-Davis Injury: Working through hamstring injury

Armour-Davis (hamstring) was listed as a DNP on Tuesday's estimated practice report.

Armour-Davis didn't play in the Ravens' 35-14 win over the Giants this past Sunday despite being active for the game. However, he may have been sidelined due to a hamstring issue, which prevented him from participating in Tuesday's walkthrough. Armour-Davis will have two more chances to return to practice this week ahead of Saturday's game against the Steelers.