Jalyn Holmes News: Plays in 16 games in 2024

Holmes recorded 18 tackles (11 solo), including 2.0 sacks, over 16 regular-season games -- five with the Jets and 11 with the Commanders -- in 2024.

Holmes began the season with the Jets' practice squad and was signed to the active roster after appearing in each of the team's first three games. He was then released in mid-October but quickly found a new organization, signing with Washington a few days later. Holmes took on a rotational role with the Commanders, typically playing 15-25 percent of the team's defensive snaps, but he saw more work in the playoffs and logged a season-high 55 percent of the team's defensive snaps in the NFC Championship Game versus Philadelphia. Holmes is slated to be a free agent upon the start of the offseason and played well enough while with the Commanders to potentially land a deal to fill a rotational role either with Washington or elsewhere.