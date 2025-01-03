Ja'Lynn Polk Injury: Out for Week 18

Polk (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Polk was the No. 37 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and posted a miserable rookie season, finishing the year with 12 catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 33 targets. After opening the season as a starter, Polk fell behind Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas and Kendrick Bourne on the depth chart. At 0.35 yards per route run as a rookie, Polk was dead last among 111 qualifying wide receivers.